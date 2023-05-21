Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $113,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Shares of NVO stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.