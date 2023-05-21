NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 705,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $29,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

