Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $30,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,812,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

