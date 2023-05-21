Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

