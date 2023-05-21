Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 76.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

