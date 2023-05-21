Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 326,786 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,526,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

SSR Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSRM stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.