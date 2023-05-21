Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $22,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,604,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 820,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 328,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE VVV opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

