Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,682 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $21,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

