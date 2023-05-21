Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $22,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

NFG stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

