Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 42,470 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

