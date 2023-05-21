Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 672 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $84.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.