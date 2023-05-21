Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,442 shares of company stock worth $5,124,644 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Articles

