Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.71 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 776,727 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $26,684,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,377,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after acquiring an additional 320,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 306,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 3.0 %

HOG stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

