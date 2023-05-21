Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.67 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $72.20 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

