Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.77 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $22,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Medpace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.96 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.38 and a 12-month high of $241.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

