Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.46 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,179 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.1 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.