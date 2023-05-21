Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.73 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,506 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $23,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 1,060,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 398.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after buying an additional 340,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $77.21 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

