Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.99 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $23,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $98.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.33. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

