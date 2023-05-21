Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $22,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,971,000 after buying an additional 85,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,248,000 after buying an additional 92,111 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after buying an additional 90,835 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.3 %

OSK stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

