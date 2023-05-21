Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,622.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 339.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,662 shares of company stock valued at $376,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

