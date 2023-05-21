Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,728,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FA. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in First Advantage by 9.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Advantage by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

First Advantage Stock Down 2.2 %

FA stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Profile



First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

