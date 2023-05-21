Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after buying an additional 527,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ATI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,157,000 after buying an additional 78,421 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,482,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,288,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $36.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

