Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $23,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

