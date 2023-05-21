Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,907 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $21,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

PNFP opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.