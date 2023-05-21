Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,991,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 858.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

