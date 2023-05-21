Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,663 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $22,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CMS opened at $58.63 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

