Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after buying an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,136,000 after purchasing an additional 182,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of WST stock opened at $351.39 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

