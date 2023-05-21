Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,527 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,841 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $24,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

