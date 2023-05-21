Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,527 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

Shares of IEX opened at $204.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

