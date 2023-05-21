Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,094 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 623,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,817 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 25,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 459.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 181,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 149,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

