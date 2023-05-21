Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,891 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 780,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

