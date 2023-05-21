Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,073 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $23,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.13. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.