Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,188,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 857,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after buying an additional 286,571 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

Voya Financial Price Performance

In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VOYA stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

