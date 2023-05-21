Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.