Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 471,743 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $21,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 549.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

