Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $21,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

LTHM opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

