Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 604,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 191,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

BATS PREF opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

