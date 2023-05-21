Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Qualys Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity at Qualys

QLYS stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $213,790.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.