Raymond James & Associates Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Articles

