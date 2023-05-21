Raymond James & Associates Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $110.13 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

