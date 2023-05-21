Raymond James & Associates Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $68.36 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $92.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

