Raymond James & Associates Has $7.10 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

