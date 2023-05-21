Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 46,241 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,241 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,853.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $1,270,556 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE ARCH opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.66. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $180.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

