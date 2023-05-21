Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,371 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $49.41 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

