Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,402 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,567,000 after buying an additional 784,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,684,000 after buying an additional 608,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

