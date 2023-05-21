Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 45,824 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 158.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

