Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,473 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $597.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

