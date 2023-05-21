Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 96,733 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,301,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Chillag acquired 3,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at $60,544.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $400,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

BBDC stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

See Also

