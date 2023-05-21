Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,525 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $463.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

