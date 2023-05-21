Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,034,000 after acquiring an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,647,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after buying an additional 83,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.